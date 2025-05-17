Serial Sperm Donor Who Has Fathered More Than 180 Children Loses Custody Battle

Robert Albon, aka “Joe Donor,” just got told to back off by the UK’s High Court.

Known for shipping sperm in frozen tomato puree and “donating” to anyone with a pulse and an internet connection, Albon claims to have fathered more than 180 children across the globe. But when he recently tried to secure parental rights for two kids he fathered the old-fashioned way, the court responded with a firm no.

The 54-year-old American expat wanted full parental responsibility and face-to-face contact with one child born in 2023, known in court documents as CA. The mother and the local authorities would rather that he not do any of that.

The judge agreed, stating that Albon “seeks to control others” and would likely just abandon them and move on to another family, “as he has done previously.”

UK Court Denies Serial Sperm Donor Parental Rights

A 51-page ruling laid out what it sees as a pattern of abandonment. The High Court judge, appropriately named Justice Poole, found that Albon often used sex or sperm donation as a way to embed himself into women’s lives, only to move on when things got complicated.

At one point in the ruling, the judge wondered whether Albon received “gratification from knowing that there are scores of his children on the earth?”

In multiple cases, the court sided with local authorities and the mothers. Albon’s bid to care for CB was also rejected, citing “substantial risk” she’d be abandoned once he moved on to his next “mission.” He can only send a letter or card to CA once a year, pending the mother’s approval.

The judge’s ruling paints Albon as a bit of a pronatalist freak who cares more about conquest than fatherly commitment; someone who’s into the extremely old-school idea of feeling so intellectually and genetically superior that he needs, he must, spread his seed for the benefit of the species.

The judge ordered the decision to be sent to both the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority and the Home Office, meaning Albon’s seed-spreading days might be over.