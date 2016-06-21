Set Adrift on Memory Bliss with Emma Louise’s “West End Kids”

Emma Louise is already kind of a big deal in her native Australia (her debut album earned her an Aria nod—their equivalent of the Grammys), she’s toured twice with Sam Smith, and in the UK her song “Jungle” went top five. On the latter song her voice is delicate as gold filigree. Thus far she’s dropped couple tunes from her forthcoming second album Supercry (out on July 15th via Liberation Music) and immediately her voice sounds stronger, like she’s reaching deeper. Hers is the kind of sparse drama-pop that creeps in and seeps in.

Below is the premiere of her latest track “West End Kids,” built on simple acoustic chords with Emma Louise sounding broken, and wistful, and full of longing.

Videos by VICE



“I hadn’t left my house in about two weeks or so and a friend of mine took me to a show in my old neighborhood, West End (in Brisbane),” she explains. “I had avoided it for about a year because that’s where I lived with my ex-boyfriend. After the show I walked around West End for hours and was hit in the face by all these old feelings, good and bad. I sped home and wrote this song and it felt good.”

Sometimes it’s healthy to embrace nostalgia. Listen below.