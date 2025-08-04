Set Times for The Smashing Pumpkins, The Libertines, and More At London’s Gunnersbury Park Stage

London’s Gunnersbury Park has announced the set times for two headlining shows this coming weekend, August 9 and 10. As part of a series of outdoor summer events, the venue has scheduled The Libertines on Saturday, August 9, and The Smashing Pumpkins on Sunday, August 10.

The Smashing Pumpkins have added Gunnersbury Park to their own series of outdoor concerts. From London, they’ll hit Halifax, Scarborough, and Colchester in the U.K., before moving on to several Scandinavian cities, including Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Helsinki.

The Libertines, meanwhile, are playing in Belgium on August 4, and will play Halifax on August 8. From there, they’ll head to London.

Both headlining shows will feature accompanying acts. The Libertines are bringing along Supergrass, Soft Play, Lambrini Girls, Hak Baker, and Real Farmer. For The Smashing Pumpkins, they’ll be joined by Skunk Anansie, White Lies, Vowws, Unpeople, and Rocket.

According to the Gunnersbury Park website and social media posts, doors will open on Saturday, August 9 at 1 p.m. BST. Real Farmer will open the show at 2 p.m., followed by Lambrini Girls at 2:55 p.m. Then, Hak Baker will take the stage at 4 p.m., with Soft Play following at 5:10 p.m. and Supergrass at 6:40 p.m.

The Libertines will then take the stage at 8:20 p.m., kicking off their headlining set. Gunnersbury Park has the show’s end time listed as 10:30 p.m.

On Sunday, August 10 doors will once again open at 1 p.m. BST. Rocket will take the stage at 3 p.m., followed by Unpeople at 3:55 p.m., White Lies at 5 p.m., and Skunk Anansie at 6:15 p.m.

At 8:05 p.m., The Smashing Pumpkins will close out their show, which will conclude around 10 p.m. Both headlining shows follow a similar schedule, and attendees can now plan accordingly.

The Libertines shared their excitement for the Gunnersbury Park show in a recent press release, per NME. “The old white mansion in Gunnersbury Park is in one of our favourite films, The Lavender Hill Mob, so we thought we’d bring the Eastern Esplanade mob and some spiky guitars to that Arcadian glade in West London for a good ol’ homecoming knees up.”

Billy Corgan, meanwhile, shared his excitement for the gig through his appreciation for his Smashing Pumpkins bandmates. “I’m really proud that this particular line-up of the band knows how to rise to those occasions,” he told NME in February about Gunnersbury Park. “Whereas when I was young, I would look at those gigs and almost feel intimidated.”

Photo by Roberto Panucci – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images