Seth Rollins Cashes In at WWE SummerSlam in a Way Nobody Saw Coming

WWE just pulled off the “Ruse of a Century” at SummerSlam with the return of Seth Rollins.

10 years ago, Rollins was Mr. Money in the Bank for the first time in his career. He eventually cashed the contract in on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. The shocking moment is one of the most notable in recent WWE history, and it’s known as the “Heist of the Century.”

A decade later, Rollins has done it again. He won his second MITB in June but suffered an injury recently that put his future in jeopardy. It was unclear whether he was working an injury or not, but fans got the answer tonight. After a grueling 30-minute match against Gunther, CM Punk won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins Cashes in on CM Punk at SummerSlam

For the first time in a decade, Punk is back on top of WWE. Five minutes later, Rollins appeared alongside Paul Heyman. Wearing a glittery suit and on crutches, he by no means looked ready for a fight. But that’s when he tossed the crutches to the side and slid off his suit to reveal his ring gear. Marching to the ring, he cashed in and delivered a stomp to Punk.

Rollins has made it clear since Punk’s return in 2023 that he’d ruin the biggest moments for The Best in the World. At WrestleMania 40, Punk was a major reason Rollins lost the championship to Drew McIntyre, and why Damian Priest cashed in seconds after. He hasn’t forgotten or forgiven the bold move, clearly.

Rollins’ stablemates — Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker — weren’t as lucky. They were defeated by the team of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to open the show. However, they stood tall with Rollins to close out the first night of SummerSlam.

