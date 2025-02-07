Seth Rollins ‘Loved’ Seeing Hulk Hogan Get Booed on ‘WWE Raw’

Former multi-time WWE Champion Seth Rollins is speaking out about Hulk Hogan’s unsavory WWE Raw reaction.

On January 6th WWE hosted their big Netflix debut for Monday Night Raw, the flagship television series. While it should have been a night of celebration a dark cloud engulfed the premiere when Hulk Hogan stepped on stage. Hogan comes with a lot of controversy and the fans in Los Angeles let him have it. After the fact, Hogan claimed they were booing him because they wanted him to be a “heel” and chalked it up to politics.

“Political stuff. You got to realize, last time I ran hard in L.A. I was Hollywood Hogan, I was riding dirty with the boys, [Kevin] Nash and [Scott] Hall, we were spray-painting people and crotch-shotting people and started the ‘Too Sweet’ stuff,” Hogan said on the Pat McAfee Show. “So, the last time I was there as a heel.”

According to the Hulkster, when WWE looked at the social impressions from the big night his appearance garnered over 11 billion views. He wasn’t there on official wrestling business but rather his beer company — Real American Beer. The company has a multi-year deal with WWE.

Seth Rollins Speaks Out Against Hulk Hogan

“I am all for people getting what they deserve. That’s how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting booed. If you are getting booed by the masses, there’s a reason for it, alright? So, I don’t know if Hulk fully understands the scope,” he told Good Morning Football. “But, people get what they deserve so I’m happy to see it. I love to see it.”

“I said this before about the Hulkster: He’s the guy that got me into this industry as far as love for professional wrestling. So I’ll never take that away from him. What he’s done for our business, I’ll never take that away from him. But I do think there’s some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn’t yet and maybe when he finally figures that out, he might be able to move forward with our fans so we’ll see.”