Seth Rollins Returns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Seth Rollins was on a roll in 2025. WWE World Heavyweight Champion, the leader of The Vision — he was on top of the world. That all changed when he got injured at the tail end of last year, taking him out of action for months. With the nature of his injury, it would’ve kept him out of action until WrestleMania season, which proved to be true.

WWE has been teasing his return with masked men for weeks now. At Elimination Chamber, they did it again, but the first man was just a plant. Out came Rollins in his jacket and mask, Curb Stomping Logan Paul as Paul Heyman screamed at him. His return allowed Randy Orton to defeat Cody Rhodes and become the men’s Elimination Chamber winner. Rollins has maintained he wasn’t ring-ready, including this week.

“No, I will not be able to do anything this weekend, but we’re getting close. I mean, look, I can move it around. It’s not in a sling anymore. It’s feeling good. It was in October is when I got the surgery. So you look at the timeline, we’re getting close. We’re getting close. We’re not all the way there, but we’re getting close, guys.”

Seth Rollins Wants the gold he never lost

Elsewhere, Rollins discussed who he has his eye on for his inevitable return to the ring. He’s prepared to face whoever holds that World Heavyweight Championship after WrestleMania.

“There’s a ton of guys that I’d like to get in the ring with, but the bottom line is whoever is holding on to my World Heavyweight Championship, because what you got to understand is I never lost that title. I was forced to give that title up due to injuries. So I want my title back,” Rollins said on ESPN’s First Take this week (h/t: Fightful). “Right now, CM Punk is holding on to that title, but he’s going into WrestleMania here very shortly. Actually, Elimination Chamber, since we’re talking about it, he’s got to get past Finn Balor. Finn Balor, a former Universal Champion. So Finn Balor could be taking that into WrestleMania. Either way, somebody’s defending that title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and whoever comes out of that, I want next, boys. That title’s mine. I never lost it.”