seth rollins spotted in arm sling following wwe crown jewel

Seth Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel, but he might not have come out totally unscathed. There have been several reports of the World Heavyweight Champion being spotted around Australia in a sling.

During his match with Rhodes, he took a coast-to-coast and landed awkwardly on his arm. He was nursing it throughout the rest of the match, suggesting an injury. Rollins nor WWE have commented on the injury, so it’s unclear what the damage is. This wouldn’t be the first time this year that fans have been worried about the champion being hurt. Months back, Rollins pulled off a fake-out, convincing fans he hurt his leg. Due to his past injuries with his ACL, it seemed plausible.

The injury ended up not being real and launched his stable, The Vision, flanked by Paul Heyman. On WWE Raw this week, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Heyman turned on the champion, suggesting that Rollins might be spending time off sooner than expected. He took a spear from Breakker and a Tsunami from Reed, a move that previously wrote him off television.

In a since deleted photo, Rollins went incognito in all black, smiling at the camera while holding an ice cream cone. In the photo is his arm inside of a black sling. During the post-show, Rollins admitted that he had a “rough landing” and that he was unsure about the long-term ramifications.

“The truth is, I told Cody that I would do anything. By any means necessary. Whatever it took, I was going to beat him,” Rollins said. “I saw an opportunity, I took it, it didn’t pay off. Honestly, there might be some long-term ramifications. At the end of the day, I was going to lay it all on the line. I did everything in that ring, no matter what. Rough landing right there. Rough landing.”

