Seth Troxler Climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and Raised Almost $100K for Brain Cancer Research

Back in May, we announced that American DJ Seth Troxler would be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in order to raise money and awareness for brain cancer research, and yesterday he took to Facebook to announce that he and his team had completed the challenge. The ascent began this past Thursday as part of Australian neurosurgeon Charlie Teo’s Million$Mission initiative, which saw Troxler hit the trails with nine other philanthropists, including Olympic medalist Lachlan Jones.

Each participant’s goal was to raise $100,000 so that their collective contributions would reach a target of $1,000,000, with proceeds going to the Australian Cure Brain Cancer Foundation. So far, the initiative has exceeded its goal, having brought in $1,210,627 at the time of writing. Troxler has done a fine job adding to the effort, raising $96,859 of his goal, with contributions still coming in.

