Seth Troxler Is Cooking a Three-Course Lunch for the Homeless at ADE

Next week, the electronic music industry will get together for ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event), a business conference that doubles as a convenient excuse to party in Amsterdam for five days. One of the customs at the annual conference is a DJ Cook-Off—a friendly competition where top DJs get to show off their cooking skills. This year, Seth Troxler, who has won the DJ Cook-Off three times in a row, will take the tradition to the next level by visiting a local walk-in shelter called De Kloof, where he will cook a three-course lunch for 75 homeless people.

According to De Regenboog Groep, an organization that runs several shelters in the city, one in five people in Amsterdam lives under the poverty line. By taking the feast to the people who need it most, Troxler—a dedicated foodie who owns a restaurant called Smokey Tails in London—is demonstrating how philanthropic work can be integrated with dance music culture. The event also kicks off a partnership between ADE and 10,000 Hours, a charity foundation established in 2010 that teams up with festivals and DJs to encourage volunteer work within the electronic music community.

Troxler has invited his friends DJ Makam and Radio Noet-Noet to help him. If you’re going to be in Amsterdam (lucky you), you can also apply to be part of the lunch by sending an email to info@10000hours.nl before October 10.

