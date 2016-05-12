Seth Troxler Is Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for Brain Cancer Charity

The world renowned DJ and now chef, Seth Troxler, is taking a short break this summer from the decks and manning the grills at his new London restaurant to mount a philanthropic mission that will take him to the roof of Africa.

On July 15, Troxler will join celebrated Australian neurosurgeon Charlie Teo’s “Million$Mission” to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania to raise money and awareness for brain cancer research. Troxler will be joined by nine influential Aussies, including Olympic medalist Lachlan Jones and legal activist Carolyn Deigan, each of whom will be tasked to raise $100,000 for their climb and together achieve a group goal of $1 million Australian dollars [$731590 USD]. “If each of my fans donated 25p [36¢],” wrote Troxler in a statement, “I could reach my goal, and if each donated £1 [$1.45] we could raise 4x times over that to save lives.”

The Million$Mission is part of the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, Australia’s leading institution for brain cancer research and advocacy and awareness in Australia. According to the Foundation, were Troxler and his party to achieve its mission, the funds would be used to facilitate research into increasing the survival rate among child brain cancer patients, from the current 20% to 50% by 2023.

Watch the video below for more information and support Troxler’s charity climb by heading here.