Seth Troxler Was Tripping While Making His DJ-Kicks Mix

Seth Troxler is up to bat for the latest edition of !K7’s prestigious DJ-Kicks series, out in October. And in true Troxler fashion, he’s done it his own way—micro-dosing (that is, ingesting a tiny little bit of psychedelics) before getting into the mix.

“For my DJ Kicks mix I wanted to do something that was honest,” says Troxler. “I went out in the morning, micro-dosed myself and did all these errands around town. Then I came home at night and did the mix one take. I wanted to curate something for people to easily listen to, that was nice, and funny and got you in the mood to do your homework, or drive that hour long trip when you need to go somewhere. I see this mix as a gay man named Rodney. Or a big black woman named Birtha.”

The mix begins with a folk ballad from Niki Nakazawa, an old friend of Troxler’s. “It’s a track that I’ve had for about five or six years and been trying to put out for ages. I finally found the perfect place for it,” he says. It also includes cuts from Ricardo Villalobos and Max Loderbauer, DJ Koze, Derrick Carter, Kerri Chandler, Byron Stingily, Sun Ra, Mood II Swing, and more. It also includes an exclusive track that Troxler made with Dutch DJ Tom Trago earlier this year after the closing of Trouw in Amsterdam.

“Club Trouw used to be the printing press for Amsterdam’s main daily newspaper and De Natte Cel (translated into English ‘The Wet Cell’) was the shower room where the employees would wash the ink off their bodies that they specially opened for the last month that the club was open,” Troxler explains. “Tom and I both played in De Natte Cel during the closing party and were so inspired by the space we left Trouw after around 48 hours, partied all night at the hotel and then went straight into the studio.”



“People don’t realise I have such eclectic taste,’ he says. ‘I think people get caught up in the image of the jokes that I make and they forget that actually listening to me play, or the music that I collect is actually pretty far out there.”

1. Niki Nakazawa – Should It Be

2. Herbert – Suddenly (Phil Parnell’s Pianissimo Play Through)

3. DJ Koze – Bodenweich

4. Cobblestone Jazz – Northern Lights

5. Wolfgang Haffner – Melodia Del Viento (Ricardo Villalobos & Max Loderbauer Remix)

6. T&T Music Factory – De Natte Cel

7. Hauke Freer – XK

8. Butch – Soul Player

9. Session Victims – Stick Together

10. Club Artist United – Sweet Chariot (Kerri Chandler Dramatic Dub)

11. Jasper St Company – Reach

12. K Alexi – Sex-N-R-001

13. Mood II Swing ft. John Ciafone – Ohh

14. Derrick Carter – Dreaming Again

15. Byron Stingily – Why Can’t You Be Real (Danny’s 12″ Version)

16. Vanessa McMillan – Stay With Me

17. Dean Street Crew feat Sweet Pussy Pauline – The Credit Card (Original Tribe Mix)

18. Sun Ra And His Intergalactic Research Arkestra – Enlightenment



Seth Troxler: DJ Kicks will be out on October 16, 2015 via !K7