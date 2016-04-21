Let Seven Davis Jr Take You to “Church” With His Brand New Video

The “soul controller” himself Seven Davis Jr. is back on Ninja Tune with another warped and wonderful EP’s worth of twisted club bangers ready to tear up any club where an audience are ready and willing to have their horizons, and their heads, expanded. Dropping on the May 27, Dancing on the Sun is yet more proof that Davis Jr. is one of the most singular producers out there today.

Taking in everything from glitched-out funk wooze to soul-inflected wonky house we’ve come to know and love, Dancing on the Sun is top-tier stuff. Today we’re very excited to be bringing you a first look at the fantastic video for lead track “Church.” “Church” sounds like Moodymann if KDJ got bang into old UK hardcore records, and the video looks like the best trip you’ve had since that…sorry, mum, I’ll stop there. Just watch it.

You can listen to and buy the whole EP here, and if that whets your whistle, the main man’s currently on tour, so why not check him out at one of the following venues on one of the following dates.

Seven Davis Jr. tour dates:



Apr 22 – Watergate – Berlin, Germany

Apr 29 – Phonox – London, UK

Apr 30 – Sound Control – Manchester, UK

May 7 – Nuits Sonores – Lyon, France

May 13 – Lattex, Firenze – Italy

May 14 – Jaeger – Oslo, Norway

Jun 11 – Skyscraper – London, UK

Jul 4 – Ex Dogana – Rome, Italy

Sep 10 – XOYO – London, UK

Seven Davis Jr is on Facebook // SoundCloud

