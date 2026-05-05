Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman Just Announced a Co-Headlining Tour

Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman have just announced the Dead/Seven Tour, a co-headlining 2026 North American run that will see the two alternative rock bands making 36 stops across the country this summer and fall.

The Dead/Seven Tour kicks off August 7 in Duluth, Minnesota. Subsequent stops include Omaha, Nebraska; Fargo, North Dakota; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; New Haven, Connecticut; Atlanta, Georgia; New Orleans, Louisiana; Houston, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Boise, Idaho; among many others. The tour wraps at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival on October 1.

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Return to Dust will be opening most dates, promising a dusty time for all, if nothing else. Read on to see the complete tour routing and find out how to get tickets below.

Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman 2026 Tour: How to get tickets

Artist presales for Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman begin Wednesday, May 6 at 10 AM local time. General onsale will begin Friday, May 8 at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets to the Dead/Seven Tour on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

08/07 — Duluth, MN @ DECC Arena

08/08 — Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center

08/09 — Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater

08/11 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

08/12 — Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

08/14 — Aberdeen, SD @ Brown County Fair

08/15 — Morton, MN @ Jackpot Junction Casino *

08/16 — Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

08/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

08/19 — Decatur, IL @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

08/21 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

08/22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

08/23 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

08/25 — Poughkeepsie, NY @ MJN Convention Center

08/27 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

08/28 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

08/29 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/04 — Anderson, SC @ Wendell’s Dippin Branch

09/05 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

09/06 — Dothan, AL @ The Plant

09/08 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

09/09 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

09/10 — San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

09/12 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street

09/13 — Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

09/15 — El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

09/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

09/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bel-Aire Backyard at Durango Casino & Resort

09/19 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound at Del Mar

09/20 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

09/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex

09/23 — Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

09/25 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

09/26 — Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks Festival ^

09/28 — Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

09/29 — Bozeman, MT @ Gallatin County Fairgrounds

10/01 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

* = Theory of a Deadman only

^ = No Return to Dust