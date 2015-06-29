Severino Went Super Slinky on this Exclusive Sun Dappled Mix

Since he was seven years old, Severino Panzetta’s been a discomaniac. Having toiled away in Italy until he was 26, Panzetta’s found fame as a pivotal part of everyone’s favourite deep digging dancefloor dudes, Horse Meat Disco.

In addition to his work as a remixer, it’s Severino who compiles the fantastic HMD releases for Strut so you’ve got him to thank next time you slip one of those records on and pass it off as your own at a house party.

If you’re one of those people who decided to purge themselves of physical possessions you’re in luck. Ahead of his set at Eastern Electrics we got Severino to serve us up a perfect slice of summer house and disco. This is a mix for negroni’s on the roof, the musical equivalent of that gorgeous blend of smoke, coffee, and sun cream you only get in foreign plazas.

Tracklisting:

Analog Players Society – Coule’Ba (JKriv version)

The Galleria – Calling Card (Razor Dub)

Fedde – Don’t Go

The ReLOUD & Hang Massive – Once Again

Richard Seaborne – He Said He Loved U! (De Fantastiske remix)

Severino and Faber – Make me

Kindimmer – Verbal track

Sebo K – Diva

KDA – RumbleFreaks – What’s Your Name (Severino and Nico De Ceglia remix)

General Ludd – Drum Circle

Matias Aguayo – Elefante

Romare – Prison Blues

Aurient – Fond Memory

Severino appears alongside the likes of Cassy, Floorplan, Skream, The 2 Bears, and Matthias Tanzmann at this year’s edition of Eastern Electrics. For more information on the festival, head here.



