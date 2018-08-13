Sex and Celebs: Tony Pike Gives Us a Tour of His Legendary Ibiza Hotel

Tony Pike is an 83-year-old Ibiza legend. His hotel, Pikes, has been a hotspot of debauchery for decades, hosting drug and sex-fuelled parties and boasting guests like George Michael, Freddie Mercury, Liam Gallagher and Grace Jones.

With the recent release of his biography, Mr Pikes: The Story Behind the Ibiza Legend, we had the chance to meet the Balearic icon at his hotel during the off season.

Videos by VICE

There, he gave us a tour of the place while telling some of his many hedonistic stories from over the years, including, but not limited to: accidentally K-holing next to Salt-N-Pepa, spending a week on a boat with Kylie Minogue and supplying an A-list star with a load of high quality cocaine.