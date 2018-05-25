Miranda Is the Only Redeemable ‘Sex and the City’ Character

It is widely known that although Sex and the City is a beloved (including by me!) classic, all of its main characters are evil.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Sex and the City movie this weekend, I revisited the fashionable universe containing bottomless cosmopolitans, enough handsome and eligible bachelors to guarantee a lay every other night, and very few people of color. I rediscovered puns that wormed their way permanently into my memory, absurd comedy gags, and a cast of shallow, entitled characters with no moral compasses. Also, Miranda Hobbes.

Sex and the City centered four characters built on the following archetypes: the Slut, the Prude, the Career Woman, and the Heroine, the New Yorker’s Emily Nussbaum writes—though it’s clear that “heroine” Carrie is more accurately television’s “first female anti-hero.” With these limited stereotypes, I couldn’t help but wonder: Isn’t Career Woman Miranda the only one to aspire to?

To answer that question, I decided to compile some choice moments from each character to remember next time someone asks which Sex and the City character you are:

Samantha Jones

Said “I don’t see color, I only see conquests,” and then referred to her partner’s “big black cock” in the same episode.

Dumped a man she loved because his penis was “too small.”

Said stupid things like “I don’t believe in the Republican party or the Democratic party. I just believe in parties.”

Committed an actual hate crime against a trans sex worker.

Charlotte York (MacDougal / Goldenblatt)

Made her future husband wax his back before she’d go public with their relationship, and on multiple occasions berated his looks.

Constantly judged her friend’s sexual choices even though she basically fucked (more boring and also exclusively white) men at the same rate the others did.

Is a Republican.

Is also a racist who refused to eat anything at a five-star resort because “….it’s Mexico!”

Is objectively the worst.

Carrie Bradshaw

Is an awful friend who expected people to loan her money after admittedly cornering herself into debt with her fetish for $400+ shoes.

Is a terrible writer with bad ethics (remember when she wrote about Roger Sterling’s golden shower fetish even though his behavior really didn’t warrant a public outing that ruined his career?)

Doesn’t believe in bisexual people and even told one bisexual man to his face that she thinks his identity is “a layover on the way to Gaytown.”

Whined about getting dumped via post-it even though she dumped the bisexual man by leaving a party without saying good bye.

Is the biggest White Feminist, believing herself to be an empowered girl boss for writing about sex—while simultaneously judging her “best friend” Samantha when she dated a woman.

Is a white girl who thinks she invented the nameplate necklace.

Did this weird, disgusting accent in a bizarre combination of appropriation and hate speech, and also called trans sex workers “the up-my-ass players.”

Miranda Hobbes

Briefly pretended to be a lesbian to get ahead (at her male-dominated law firm where all of the partners are married and assumed she was gay, so they set her up with a woman!)

Gets in her own head and snaps at people who care about her (same).

Wanted to fuck a sandwich (fair).

Is avidly against anilingus.

Though Miranda has her flaws—the worst of which, in my opinion, is that she’s judgmental of ass-eating—she was always portrayed as the show’s token cynical bitch. A rewatch of the show and movies has proved that it’s definitely a better aspiration than the other characters’ frivolous options. Miranda truly had it all: a successful career, a house in Brooklyn, a husband, a baby, and even a dog.



So when people ask you which Sex and the City character you are, think: Are you a Charlotte (a Republican), a Carrie (a terrible friend), a Samantha (someone who hate-crimed a trans woman) or a Miranda (future governor of New York)?