‘Sex Drugs Recreationally,’ a Comic by Brian Blomerth By Brian Blomerth March 13, 2016, 8:30am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard For more of Brian Blomerth’s work, visit his website, Twitter, and Tumblr. Tagged:boner pills, brian blomerth, brian blomerth comics, comic series, Comics!, pups in trouble, sex pills, the small dog other Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Reflect Orbital website. This Company Wants to Sell You Sunlight at Night From Space 08.26.24 By Sammi Caramela Vinay Gupta: "People are too stupid to understand they're being handed a solution" Vinay Gupta Explains How to Stop the Future from Destroying Us 08.21.24 By Joe Banks Screenshot via Instagram. Banksy Painted a Satellite Dish. It Was Nearly Instantly Stolen. 08.09.24 By Sammi Caramela Inside Peru’s Deadly Cocaine Trade 07.31.24 By Sammi Caramela