Sex + Food: Auntie Angel

Adult entertainment star Kimberly Kane sets out to meet sex educator Auntie Angel after learning about her viral video featuring the “grapefruit blowjob method.” Kim meets Angel at a grocery store in Downtown LA, where Kim tags along as Angel picks up supplies for a sex class she has later that day. As they shop, Angel explains what kinds of foods are best for spicing up your sex life. Finally, Angel invites Kim to attend her sex class at The Stockroom, and Kim gets a very intimate educational and hands-on experience about using food during sex.