Sex + Food: Boner Constrictor

Our host Felix Fang visits old-school LA Chinatown chef Lupe Liang for an “off-the-menu” eight-course dinner of boa constrictor—said to spark the libido and increase sex drive. What starts as an 8-foot live snake ends as an eight-course meal, and no part of the animal is spared. From deep-fried snake skin and spicy snake belly to potent wine infused with snake gallbladder, Felix and company embark on a culinary adventure in attempts to harness the aphrodisiac powers of the girthy beast. Will this feisty feast inspire other appendages to grow to great length? Watch this episode of our new series—Sex + Food—to find out.