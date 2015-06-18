Sex + Food: Highlove’s Love Potion

This episode of Sex + Food finds Felix Fang in Ojai, California to meet with modern-day medicine man and herbalist Mark Highlove. For centuries, stories have circled the globe about an alleged “love potion”—a magical mixture of chemicals and components that provoke a love-induced state. Inspired by the lore, Mark Highlove has concocted an aphrodisiac-inspired elixir of love using rare ingredients from around the world: He calls it “Highlove Vitality.”

Mark shows Felix how to make his “love potion,” and then Felix joins him for an intimate tea party with his friends to see if the elixir actually has an aphrodisiac effect.

Videos by VICE

WATCH: Inside the Hungry World of Feeder Fetishes