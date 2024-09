In this episode of Sex + Food, host Kimberly Kane meets Tammy Jung, a woman who experiences sexual pleasure from eating massive amounts of food and being fed. In the fetish world, she’s known as a “feedee”—under the control of a partner called a “feeder,” who encourages her to eat as much as possible. Kim spends the day with Tammy and her boyfriend Johan to learn more about their fetish and lifestyle.

