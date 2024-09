Looking to add a little spice to her life, host Felix Fang heads to Guelaguetza —a Oaxacan oasis in the middle of Los Angeles—to explore the amorous pairing of sweet, smoky mezcal and rich homemade mole.

The Lopez family shows her how to work the metate and grind all 21 ingredients into a complex, traditional mole sauce before heading to the bar to sip mezcal and munch on crunchy chapulines (spicy toasted grasshoppers) before dinner.