After two years and a flurry of headlining shows, the Sex Pistols have announced the end of their collaboration with frontman Frank Carter. The vocalist, who joined in 2024, will part ways with the band once their UK shows come to an end.

“It’s been a glorious ride with Frankie baby, we’ve loved every minute,” guitarist Steve Jones said in a statement, per Consequence. “The shows were spectacular and of course a big shout out to all the fans. Without you lot, it’s nothing. This is not the end of the Pistols…but let’s see what happens.”

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The band initially announced a run of shows in the UK to celebrate 50 years of punk rock, plus the anniversary of the Sex Pistol’s only album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols. The Anarchy in the UK Tour begins on December 4, 2026 in Leeds, consisting of 11 shows and concluding on December 20 in London.

Frank Carter addressed his departure in a statement as well. “As a young kid growing up on Sex Pistols, the scale of the opportunity to step into one of the most iconic roles in music history was not lost on me,” he said. “I never thought for a second that three shows to help save Bush Hall would turn into all this.”

Frank Carter went on to thank remaining Sex Pistols Steve Jones, Glen Matlock, and Paul Cook for “trusting me with such an important task.” He said that it’s “been an honor” to play with the Sex Pistols, but added that “All good things must come to an end”.

If Carter really is parting ways with the Sex Pistols, there’s a possibility he could return to his former band, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes. They last toured after releasing their fifth album, Dark Rainbow, in 2024. Carter is also still a tattoo artist and could return to that career full-time instead. Essentially, he has choices for his next endeavor after this December tour.

Meanwhile, there has been no response from the band’s original vocalist, John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten. Back in 2025, Lydon made his feelings on his replacement clear, after Carter was performing Never Mind the Bollocks in full with the band the year before.

“When I first heard that the Sex Pistols were touring this year without me, it pissed me off. It annoyed me. I just thought, ‘They’re absolutely going to kill all that was good with the Pistols by eliminating the point and the purpose of it all,’” Lydon told The I Paper in February 2025.

“They’re trying to trivialize the whole show to get away with karaoke,” he added, “but in the long term I think you’ll see who has the value and who doesn’t.”

It’s possible that Lydon will once more offer his two cents about his former band, given his strong reaction to others performing his songs in the past. In the meantime, the Frank Carter’s “lap of honor” with the Sex Pistols kicks off next month.

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