Sex, Sex, and More Sex: Here’s The Baroness’ Video For “Xstasy”

First, some context: The Baroness is the child of Baron & Baroness magazine and London based electronic artist Viva Victoria. She doesn’t write or perform the music, Victoria does. Instead, the Baroness is both a Greek goddess and a vehicle to explore the way sex is perpetuated in modern society, played by French-born, London-based performance artist Emma Gruner. Their first release? “Xstasy”.

We’re premiering the video for “Xstasy” (which is also directed by Emma Gruner) below and we won’t say much about it, other than it’s weird and sexy and you should watch and form your own opinion, because that’s what life and these things are about. Press play.