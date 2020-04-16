A California Sex Toy Company Just Donated Its Medical Fetish Stock to Hospitals

Before we had coronavirus porn—and before that phrase made any sense—a thriving medical fetish community was already getting off on role-playing in surgical masks, stretchy latex gloves, and nurse’s scrubs.



Sex toy companies that stock and sell those items now find themselves in an interesting position: With dire shortages of personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals working to save patients from Covid-19, some are stepping up to donate their medical fetish supply to hospitals and clinics. Last month, MedFet, a UK-based medical fetish supplies company, donated its PPE stock to local hospitals in need.

Videos by VICE

SexToyDistributing.com, a Los Angeles-based company that does what its name implies, announced this week that it would also donate its stock of medical supplies to hospitals in the greater Los Angeles area. It’s partnering with the American University of Health Sciences Foundation.

The donation includes thousands of masks, face shields, and nitrile gloves, Ari Suss, CEO of XR, LLC, the parent company of SexToyDistributing, told Motherboard.

Suss declined to share specific sources for the company’sPPE, but said they include some of the country’s largest medical suppliers. SexToyDistributing.com had this stockpile of equipment to cater to customers with a healthcare kink. “The gloves are used in fetish medical play and were in our warehouse,” Suss said. “The masks and shields were sourced from our overseas factory as we never stocked N95 masks before.”

According to the Adult Video Network, the online sex shop drew on its established connections in the medical supply field to obtain personal protection equipment, or PPE, that’s otherwise been difficult for hospitals to get, such as FDA-approved N95 masks.

“Our decades-long relationships within this space have given us access to all kinds of hard-to-find and in-demand medical gear, and we never could have guessed how valuable these relationships would become,” SexToyDistributing.com Wholesale Supervisor Brenda Reynoso told AVN.

“There are many medical fetishes that require products like enema nozzles and bags, gloves, nursing equipment and uniforms, electrodes, blood pressure kits, thermometers etc, gas masks etc.,” Suss said. “Some of those are in great [demand] now and we are glad to help.”