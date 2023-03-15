Spring Has Sprung With These Sex Toy Sales

Every season has its advantages, but damn if spring doesn’t slap the hardest—it’s when the Peeps hit the shelves, Jesus’ soft launch is imminent (good for Him!!), and our favorite sexual wellness brands unveil phat, drippy deals and promo codes so that y’all can go at it like rabbits.

As temps rise, prices are lowered on cult-fave sex toys such as the Satisfyer Pro 2, VICE-vetted rabbit vibrators, and Swedish luxury toys; cock rings cost less than the price of a New York City subway ticket (suck it, Eric Adams), and bestselling male vibrators fly off the shelves at 50% off at Lovehoney, LELO, Babeland, and even Amazon.

Maybe you’re bored and horny. Maybe you’re looking to replace a sex toy that needs to be put out to pasture, or want to find a shiny new ride without blowing all your fun money. Whatever your reason for celebrating the season of sex toy deals, we’ve got your wallet and your [redacted] covered with this breakdown of the best spring sex toy sales.

Lube up your Mastercard, and let’s find you a treat.

Amazon

The behemoth is filled with a bunch of sex toy deals right now if you know where to look; poke around Amazon’s depths for deals on rabbit vibrators, cock rings, and this bestselling wand vibrator, which is 40% off and has over 16,900 reviews. Fans praise the power of the vibrations, velvety-smooth texture of the silicone, and the size; as one reviewer writes, “[It’s] not gigantic like some wall-plugged lightsaber that requires two hands and a prayer to control. [When] my wife wants me to ‘massage her neck’ in a hurry, this thing comes through with the save. It’ll do the same for you.”

Babeland

You can get $25 off all orders over $125 with the code MARCH25 right now at Babeland, which has curated some of its favorite vibrators just for the occasion. Don’t miss a chance to bring home the Greedy Girl (LOL) rabbit vibrator from the surprisingly amazing Fifty Shades of Grey sex toy line. Not only is this multi-tasking vibe designed for G-spot and clitoral stimulation, but it can even thrust.

LELO

The luxury Swedish sex toy brand LELO is offering discounts of up to 50% off its entire range of chic sex toys to celebrate its 20th anniversary, including this celestial Gonzo nose double-duty vibrator, the Enigma, that is a VICE editor favorite for monster jam-level orgasms. As Angel Kilmister writes in her VICE review of the toy, “[It’s] an investment and a treat, one that makes masturbation feel spa-like, extraterrestrial, and, at the same, like oral sex with a familiar, skilled partner.”

Lovehoney

You can get up to 70% off select clearance items at Lovehoney right now, including the bestselling Arcwave Ion penis stroker, which is 20% off and touted by one reviewer as “the male version of the rose [vibrator]” that went viral on TikTok. As one fan writes, “[It] functions similar to the female Rose toy with [a] powerful air technology that finishes you comparably fast by concentrating on the most sensitive area, and even faster if you have some help from your spouse.”

PinkCherry

PinkCherry’s spring sale is in full swing with an extra 25% off toys site wide, and discounts of up to 80% off existing sale items with the code SPRING. Sprint, don’t run, for the chance to take home the GOAT of clitoral sex toys—the Satisfyer Pro 2—is 56% off.

Here’s to a spring of spanking the bank (without breaking the bank).

