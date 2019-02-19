‘Sex With Sam’ Returns to Take New Zealand’s Sexual Pulse

Between yellow and purple walls, on a red carpet dotted with aqua cushions, Natalie Z teaches her clients the joy of masturbating with “no goal in mind”. Welcome to Auckland’s Blue Lotus Sanctuary. “Mindful self loving,” Natalie tells host Sam Te Kani, “is about going slow, taking the time, committing that time to yourself on a daily basis.” Sam takes a crash course in self love through this tantric framework, attempting—under Natalie’s guidance—to connect with the divine through his sexual energies.

Welcome to the new season of Sex With Sam. While ‘Mindful Masturbation and Tantric Sex Magic’ focuses on Te Kani’s own search for pleasure, this season sees him explore issues like the challenges of being young and gay in rural New Zealand and the neglected lesbian history of Aotearoa.