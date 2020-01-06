Sex Workers Are Raising Hundreds of Thousands to Fight Australia’s Bushfires, One Nude at a Time

Twenty-year-old OnlyFans model Kaylen Ward started a trend: With a booty pic seen around the world, she claims to have raised more than $500,000 in just three days to help benefit relief efforts for the Australian wildfires.

https://twitter.com/lilearthangelk/status/1213284066755317761

Out-of-control bushfires in Australia have ravaged millions of acres of land, killing an estimated 480 million animals in New South Wales, and 20 people, including three firefighters.

Videos by VICE

Ward promised to send a nude photo to anyone who sent her proof of at least $10 donated to an organization supporting emergency fire services and rescue in Australia. Raising this much money one nude at a time is a huge accomplishment, but she’s sparked several other models to do the same—and they’re raking in enormous funds for the cause.

Emmy Corinne, another OnlyFans model and actress, told Motherboard she was inspired by Ward and “wanted to take action that would be immediate and bring attention to an issue and to possibly a new outlet for women to inspire change in the world.”

https://twitter.com/itsemmycorinne/status/1213662198876258304

So far, Corinne says she has raised $10,000 and counting.

Jenna Lee, another model who has joined the effort, estimates that she has raised $40,000 in the two days since posting her fundraising offer.

https://twitter.com/TheJennaLee_/status/1213606986622914560?s=20

Ward told Buzzfeed News that she enlisted several people to help her manage the messages and donations, verifying that receipts are real. Yesterday, Instagram deactivated Ward’s account, claiming that Ward broke the platform’s rules against “sexually suggestive” content (Ward denied the claim that she broke Instagram’s rules to Buzzfeed).

A Facebook spokesperson told Motherboard: “This account was disabled for violating our policies. Offering nude images is not allowed on Instagram.”

Instagram is notoriously hostile toward sex workers, even if they’re not posting nude or suggestive content or advertising content or services on the platform. It doesn’t come as a surprise that Instagram would deplatform Ward, especially after she went viral, but it is disappointing that the platform would prevent an individual’s massively-successful philanthropic campaign from spreading while big porn companies like Brazzers continue unhindered.

In addition to deplatforming, Ward has become the target of mass trolling and harassment on Twitter by people who want to shame her for using her body to raise money. This is something Lee said she considered before launching her own nudes-based fundraiser.

“Before I started my campaign, I went through the pros and cons before I moved forward—cons being potentially getting my account deleted or trolls using my images for blackmail,” Lee said. “I determined the climate and Australia are in such need that it was worth the repercussions.”

She said people started reselling her nudes after receiving them from her. “But, for every one bad person out there, there are a thousand good ones,” Lee said. “The amount of people that came together and appreciate the cause was overwhelming. In the end, I would do it all the same. Raising over $35,000 was worth it to me.”

Corinne said she hasn’t experienced as severe of harassment from her own efforts, but is ignoring whatever negativity she can. “I think it’s amazing and as long as change is happening, I wouldn’t judge anyone,” Corinne said. “If I can use my body and platform for good then of course I will help as much as I can.”

“Since I have a decent following, I decided to use it for a good cause,” Lee said. “I think it’s your responsibility, if you have a large platform, to do so.”