Sex Workers in Belgium Now Have Labor Rights

Belgium will now grant sex workers rights like maternity leave and pensions, becoming the first country to provide such extensive labor rights and protections.

This new law is the first of its kind in the world, and it will positively impact sex workers across the country by ensuring they’re protected and treated as actual employees.

Videos by VICE

For context, previously, many female sex workers were forced to work throughout and immediately after their pregnancies, as well as past retirement age, because they couldn’t afford the time off. This, of course, could lead to severe health issues for such individuals.

BBC spoke with a woman named Sophie who works as a sex worker in Belgium and had a similar experience to the one above.

“I had to work while I was nine months pregnant,” she told the outlet. “I was having sex with clients one week before giving birth.”

Even after being put on bed rest for six weeks after a Caesarean, Sophie still continued to work despite her doctor’s orders.

“I couldn’t afford to stop because I needed the money,” she said.

This world-first law will prevent such situations and provide workers like Sophie with paid maternity leave. Workers will also access labor rights like health insurance, pensions, sick days, and other classic employee benefits, per BBC.

In terms of protection, the new law will grant sex workers the right to refuse clients, set conditions, and stop a sexual act at any moment. Employers also must be authorized and undergo background checks for instances like sexual assault convictions, human trafficking, fraud, etc, per NPR.

To receive these protections, sex workers must sign employment contracts rather than operate as self-employed individuals.

“This law is a huge step forward, ending legal discrimination against sex workers by allowing a full-fledged contract,” said the Belgian Union of sex workers, UTSOPI.

Mel Meliciousss, a member of the UTSOPI, shared a post on Instagram celebrating the new law and explaining its benefits.

“People who are already working in the industry will be much more protect[ed], and also people who are going to work in the industry also know what their rights are,” she said.