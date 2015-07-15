The Unintended Consequences of Germany’s Liberal Prostitution Laws

In 2002, Germany implemented some of the most liberal prostitution laws in Europe, with the goal of improving the legal and social status of women. But since Germany isn’t surrounded by a protective border fence—and given restrictive laws in neighboring countries—the laws have essentially turned Germany into a paradise for johns from Denmark, Luxembourg, and France. The regulations have also led to increases in forced prostitution, pimping, and human trafficking.

VICE Germany spoke to sex workers, brothel owners, police officers, and government officials to see how this well-meaning legislation has lead to the exact opposite of what it aimed to achieve.