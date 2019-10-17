Sex Workers Share Their Strangest Requests

This article originally appeared on VICE Germany.

That story you have about a wild threesome with two complete strangers is great, yes, but does it involve a trip to the zoo? You think your fantasies are out there, but have you ever asked a partner to burn the clothes clean off your back while you orgasm?

Those are just two of the stories I heard when I visited the World of Whorecraft – a popular sex work fair in Berlin – and asked attendees about the strangest requests they’ve received on the job.

The event offers a forum for sex workers to discuss wide-ranging issues including working conditions, the de-stigmatisation of sex work and its portrayal in pop culture. Most of the people I spoke to have been working in the industry for years – as escorts, dominatrixes or on the streets. They told me about burning lederhosen, stealing kids’ balloons and injecting penises.

Jolina, 27

“The other day, a customer asked me to rub two balloons together while he watched. He wanted me to play ‘gleefully’ with them at first, and then pop them. He also asked if we could go to a carnival together and he could watch me destroy some children’s balloons.



“In the ‘looner’ [balloon fetish] scene, it’s not so much about sex as it is about having someone play the role of a mischievous girl – a fantasy they pay really well to see lived out. In the end, I told him that I’d rather do what he wanted in a hotel room than at a carnival – to avoid getting beaten up by some kid’s dad.”

Nicole, 39

“When I was still working on the street, a man in lederhosen came up to me and asked if I could make his lederhosen hot. I didn’t really understand what he meant, but I was curious, so I got into his car. We pulled into a car park and he told me to take a look in the glove box. Inside was a candle; I lit it and rubbed the flame all over his pants. I was really afraid that I was going to burn his bum, but the heat made him cum.”

Thomas, 48

“A friend of mine runs a gay S&M studio. There was one customer who had a lot of money, and he came in relatively frequently. The studio has a hook in every corner of the room, and this customer would get chained up from each hook and then lie down in the middle of the room. He allowed himself to be fucked by another man for several hours, while his wife would lie on a special platform and have an orgy with four other men – with a sushi buffet beside her. I was one of these men. The funniest thing was that the rich guy would inject something into his sexual partner’s penis so that he could keep it up. Even during breaks the guy would still have a huge erection.”

Eva, 25

“One customer wanted me to lie down on the sofa. Then he put a blanket over my feet and we watched a film together. That was it.”

Lucien

“I’m always pleased when clients find the courage to come to me with fantasies they’ve had for decades. I love rare fetishes. I recently had a request from a customer who has a taste for coprophilia, or playing with shit. He told me he had a lot of experience in this area, and would like to take it to the next level. I thought, ‘What could be worse than eating shit?’ He came right out with it: eating dog shit.

“I hadn’t experienced such a degree of perversion in quite some time. We took a trip to the Berlin zoo together, where we collected various types of stool. Then we went to an S&M studio, where he just played with the shit.”

Stephanie, 54

“I was once asked if I would go lingerie shopping with a man who was in sexual therapy. We would go to different lingerie departments together and look around. He went into the fitting rooms and tried on some items. In [Berlin department store] KaDeWe, we went into the dressing room together and he spun around in circles to show off the outfits for me. I stuck my head out of the door and asked the saleswoman for another size. He thought it was great that the saleswoman knew we were in the dressing room together.”