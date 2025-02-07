5 of the Sexiest One-Hit Wonders of All Time

Typically, when you get down to the nuts and bolts of it, most one-hit wonder songs are quirky and silly. Songs by bands called Men Without Hats singing about whatever a safety dance is. Or songs about smoking cigarettes in the boys’ bathroom or maybe what it’s like to be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

But then there’s that subsection of the song set that gets to a specific, clear point quickly. In the ’70s and ’80s when most one-hit wonders rose up from the sonic soil, sex was just finding its sea legs. There had been an awakening in the ’60s but in the following decades, human beings were trying to figure out what that really meant.

That work was reflected clearly in the music—yes, even in the one-hit wonders of the day. Here, we wanted to dive into a handful of sexy songs by artists who, for better or worse, never quite matched their success in subsequent releases. Indeed, these are five of the sexiest one-hit wonders of all time.

“I’m Too Sexy,” by Right Said Fred from Up (1991)

It’s right in the title when it comes to this track. More than even sex, what listening to this song does for most listeners is pump them up.

It’s the ultimate confidence booster, the ultimate champion or hype man as you get ready to go out for a wild night. But the music video combined with the deep voice of Right Said Fred’s lead vocalist and all the talk of sex really does make this a sweaty, carnal musical carnival.

“Baby Got Back,” by Sir Mix a Lot from Mack Daddy (1992)

This song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for many reasons. For starters, it’s about butts. And who doesn’t like a nice butt? Well, Mix had another reason for writing this hit.

At the time, he says, most of the women on the covers of magazines looked one way. So, he wanted to celebrate other, more curvaceous body types. Objective achieved! With all the cheeky metaphors on the track, it’s enough for a listener to get sprung!

“Afternoon Delight,” by Standard Vocal Band from Starland Vocal Band (1996)

When you think of sexy songs, you likely first think of heavy beats or bodacious lyrics. Well, this sexy track is masquerading as a flower power folk song. But underneath the glossy harmonies and acoustic music is a song about day sex.

Sometimes you just need to find your baby, hold her tonight, and get you both some afternoon delight. After all, when it’s right, it’s right. Why wait for the middle of a cold, dark night? The fact that this song exists is just simply incredible.

“I Touch Myself,” by Divinyls from Divinyls (1990)

There is no obscurity or lack of clarity when it comes to this song. While the track above tried to play at least a little hard to get, this one is splayed on your sofa and ready to go. As the song explains, attraction is attraction. Why hide it?

“It’s Raining Men,” by the Weather Girls from Success (1979)

When two boisterous voices sing about men raining from the sky, you know you’re in for some hot-bodied action. The Weather Girls created a disco hit that brings an almost animalistic feeling to life. A carnal sexual feast. God has sent the world an ocean of men from the sky and perhaps they are here to do the bidding of anyone who approaches. Steamy stuff! Just try to resist.