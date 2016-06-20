Sexist Managers Got Fired for Giving ‘Best Butt’ Award to Waitress

Sexism operates on a lot of levels in the restaurant industry.

From overworked, sexually repressed cooks talking down to women in the kitchen, to straight-up sexual harassment by fellow staff and clients, the service industry is a veritable minefield that women are forced to navigate on a daily basis.

Videos by VICE

Sure, there are restaurant owners actively combatting what is essentially unchecked male creepiness, but the reality is that even the most well-meaning of men in the industry can make blunders so sexist and so exceptionally stupid that they are almost funny. Almost.

In that vein, let’s break down the series of events that flowed out of a Scotty’s Brewhouse manager bestowing a “best butt” award to a female co-worker.

In what was surely an attempt to be the cool, funny superior, the rogue manager’s misstep quickly escalated to Michael Scott levels of stupidity when said employee was forced to accept the award in front of 50 colleagues and then turn around to show off her prize-winning derriere to a sea of male-gazing smartphone cameras. This also implies that whoever was in charge of the Scotty’s Brewhouse awards jury had been staring at the young woman’s backside quit a bit while they were both at work. Meanwhile, other employees were given awards for “Best Bartender” and “Best Server.”

READ MORE: How I Feel As a Bar Waitress When You Sexually Harass Me

Speaking to local news outlet FOX59, the unnamed woman said that the experience was not only offensive but degrading. “I feel like I’m more than just a butt,” she said. “I feel like I’m smart, I’m going to school. I have two jobs so I can make money and continue to go to school, and then get my degree and not work two jobs anymore.”

While the server claims that her initial complaints fell on deaf ears, Scotty’s Brewhouse owner and founder Scott Wise bravely declared that celebrating employees’ posteriors is not a part of the company’s best practices.

“Our executive team, including myself, were completely unaware of it, we did not condone or sponsor this event,” Wise said in a statement. “As a result, we took immediate action that included terminating management, and I have instructed our teams to immediately do additional sexual harassment training company-wide, beyond the initial training process new managers go through already when they are hired.”

While Wise did not specify just how many managers were fired following the incident, company-wide sexual harassment training is too little too late for the young woman who started working at Scotty’s Brewhouse to pay for her education and ended up being paraded onstage.

She told FOX59 that she has already consulted with a lawyer and may file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

You go, girl.