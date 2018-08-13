The Food References In The Sexy Cow Song, Ranked

Look, this is not a music criticism website and so I’m not here to tell you whether 22-year-old Doja Cat rapping about having “the methane” or being “a farter” is, in fact, “good” “music” (personal opinion: Song Of The Summer) but one thing it definitely is is full of food references. This is a song about steaks and burgers, milk and milkshakes—truly a veritable buffet of bovine-based foodstuffs, and that deserves to be celebrated. Ranked here for their creativity, applicability, and culinary specificity is an exhaustive list of all the food lyrics from “Moo!”
- “Philly cheesesteak under that order (get that order)”
- “I want a cheeseburger”
- “Fucking vegans”
- “Steaks high, need a side of collard greens”
- “Ice cream, ice cream (ice cream)”
- “Chili cheese fries as a starter”
- “Got me A1 sauce please”
- “Got milk bitch? Got beef?”
- “Got steak hoe” Got cheese?”
- “My milkshake brings all the boys to the farm”
Are you hungry yet?