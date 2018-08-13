The Food References In The Sexy Cow Song, Ranked

Look, this is not a music criticism website and so I’m not here to tell you whether 22-year-old Doja Cat rapping about having “the methane” or being “a farter” is, in fact, “good” “music” (personal opinion: Song Of The Summer) but one thing it definitely is is full of food references. This is a song about steaks and burgers, milk and milkshakes—truly a veritable buffet of bovine-based foodstuffs, and that deserves to be celebrated. Ranked here for their creativity, applicability, and culinary specificity is an exhaustive list of all the food lyrics from “Moo!”

“Philly cheesesteak under that order (get that order)” “I want a cheeseburger” “Fucking vegans” “Steaks high, need a side of collard greens” “Ice cream, ice cream (ice cream)” “Chili cheese fries as a starter” “Got me A1 sauce please” “Got milk bitch? Got beef?” “Got steak hoe” Got cheese?” “My milkshake brings all the boys to the farm”

Are you hungry yet?

