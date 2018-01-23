Sexy Photos Seemingly Got a CP Train Conductor Fired (Again)

It seems that one of Canada’s bigger rail companies isn’t a big fan of their employees posting sexy photos of themselves.

The CBC has reported, after viewing an evidence package, that Stephanie Katelnikoff was let go from her job at Canadian Pacific Rail (CP) in November for, at least partially, posting some racy photos. Katelnikoff is a model, so yes, the photos on her Instagram are of a sexy nature. Some of them are of her pretty much in the nude, and the CBC reported that one now deleted photo featured her on railroad tracks, and others show her with whips and similar BDSM tools.

The evidence viewed by the CBC indicated that Katelnikoff was fired for violating CP Rail’s “code of ethics and its internet and email policy.” Katelnikoff said that the term “graphic” was used by the investigator and that “it seemed their main concern was that my social media content was damaging to their reputation.”

This is actually the second time that Katelnikoff has been let go from the railway company in a high-profile manner. In 2014, Katelnikoff was at the controls of a train when it derailed in Banff, she was dismissed from her job as a result. Katelnikoff took her wrongful dismissal case to arbitration and won. It was found that Katelnikoff was actually fired for filing a sexual harassment complaint against a fellow employee and that a faulty track was responsible for the derailment.

“Overall, the Arbitrator finds that the grounds cited for Ms. Katelnikoff’s dismissal are factually inaccurate and unfounded,” Maureen Flynn, the arbitrator in the case wrote in her decision. “Furthermore, those allegations appear to be a camouflage of the Company’s actual reasons that are discriminatory and in bad faith.

Photo via Katelnikoff’s Instagram posted with caption “Photographer Brian Fordyce.”

So fourteen months after initially being let go, Katelnikoff got back to work—she did say, at the time, that she felt there was “a giant target on my back” but went back nevertheless. During this time, Katelnikoff has made her grievances with the company well known in several social media posts as well as a YouTube video. She states that this most likely played into their decision as well.

“I think it was a 50/50 split between the two. When I got dismissed, they blanketed everything together and said I was being dismissed for my inappropriate social media content. So I’m not sure what of my content they’ve deemed appropriate and inappropriate,” she told the CBC. “The investigative officer called my social media content graphic.”

Katelnikoff told the CBC that she will be taking a wrongful termination case to arbitration yet again. VICE has reached out to both Katelnikoff and CP for comment but, at the time of publication, has yet to hear back.

