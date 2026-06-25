Sexyy Red Suing Former Security Guard Over Alleged $500K Burglary at Her Mother’s Birthday Party

Sexyy Red is suing her former security guard over a $500K burglary that took place at her mother’s birthday party. In a new lawsuit, the St. Louis rapper— whose real name is Janae Wherry—alleges the theft took place in Florida in January 2025.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Sexyy Red rented a mansion for the party. She then hired a man named Carl Thompson to provide security for the getaway. She claims Thompson asked to bring three more security guards as well, so he could do his job more “effectively.” This request was approved.

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On January 12, 2025, a masked individual entered the house and stole $500,000 worth of property. This included various types of jewelry, watches, and designer handbags. The unknown assailant entered the rented home through an unlocked door. In her lawsuit, Sexyy Red alleged that Thompson was negligent and was the one who left the door unlocked.

Sexyy Red’s security guard, Carl Thompson, denies any wrongdoing in the burglary

“I personally terminated Mr. Thompson’s duties as a security guard following an incident where a mansion rented by Sexyy Red to celebrate her mother’s birthday was burglarized by a lone subject who walked directly to an unlocked door while the party was out celebrating on yachts,” Jeremy Carter, a spokesperson for Sexyy Red, told PEOPLE. “Mr. Thompson was responsible for securing the property, however, failed in his duties to do so.”

Thompson’s attorney, Mason Richard Wolfe, also issued a statement, telling PEOPLE that the security guard “expressly denies anything to do with the burglary.”

“The police investigated the matter and filed no charges against him,” Wolfe said. “The only reason Sexyy Red filed the counterclaim regarding the burglary against my client is to try and avoid paying her employee what she agreed to pay them.”

Thompson claimed, in a separate lawsuit, that Sexyy Red owed him more than $80k in wages from 2023

Notably, Thompson previously filed a breach-of-contract suit against Sexyy Red and her management company. In the August 2025 filing, he claimed that they owed him $80,500 in unpaid wages from 2023.

In a counterclaim, it was revealed that Sexyy Red hired a private detective to investigate the burglary. The filing also alleged that Thompson failed a polygraph test at some point.

Thompson later filed a motion to dismiss Sexyy Red’s counterclaim. He stated that he had “no control over the premises,” and therefore was not responsible for the burglary. Sexyy Red responded in her subsequent filing by claiming that Thopmson could “provide reasonable security measures,” but simply didn’t. She cited the three additional guards as evidence.

“Only after Mr. Thompson was terminated, and rather than walk away, he sued us for alleged unpaid wages from years ago,” read a statement from Sexyy Red’s rep, Jeremy Carter. “Sexyy Red is mourning the loss of her close friend, Tay Keith, and we are more focused on her mental state at this time rather than ambulance chasing lawyers trying to shake down Sexyy Red and her label.”