​SFX and ID&T Cancel One Tribe, Their Inaugural SoCal Festival

Despite a stellar line-up of underground house and techno DJs (and Kygo), in addition to the promise of pristine lakeside grounds, Dutch event brand ID&T and parent company SFX have cancelled One Tribe, their inaugural joint-venture in Southern California.



Originally scheduled for September 26th, the first-time fest has been struggling to sell tickets for months and has endured numerous rebrandings and ticket-selling schemes over the summer.

Official statements lay blame at “a mix of unforeseen events and circumstances,” but a crowded fall calendar of Southern California festivals that includes Insomniac’s Nocturnal Wonderland and Escape: Pyscho Circus, HARD’s Day of the Dead, the first Dirtybird Campout, Desert Hearts and CRSSD has taken its first victim.

One Tribe released the following statement on their Facebook page: