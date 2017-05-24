Shabazz Palaces Connect with Thundercat on New Track “Since C.A.Y.A.”

Shabazz Palaces have today released another new track—”Since C.A.Y.A.”— from Quazars: Born on a Gangster Star, one of two new albums the Seattle duo will be dropping on July 14. “Since C.A.Y.A.” is a psychedelic but rhythmic track that sounds kind of like how dreaming about space feels, and also features Thundercat on bass. You can listen above.

Along with the track, Shabazz’s Ishmael Butler issued a short statement:

In the era of Quazarz youth, The Central District of Seattle, Washington shone wildly vibrant and pulsed strong like the muscles of the heart. Brave Forerunners, from warm points south, had arrived settled and soon began to born and unleash dazzle of all sorts from this green remote. It was here on a sunny, July day over a free lunch at the C.A.Y.A. baseball field watching the Frontiersman smash an east side club to dust, that Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star—with confused terror then resolute determination—first looked his dreams in the eye. Thee rest as they say, is mystery. The Heritage House, Lowe’s Grocery and One Stop Burgers are gone; fact is, from that glorious epoch there remain few vestiges… I’m one of them.

Previously, the group released “Shine a Light,” also taken from Quazars: Born on a Gangster Star.

