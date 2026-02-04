Shaboozey Addresses Controversy After Dedicating Grammy to Immigrants Who ‘Built This Country, Literally’

Country music has historically frowned on artists discussing social justice. The Chicks (FKA Dixie Chicks) were notably thrown to the fire when they spoke up against George W. Bush and the war in Iraq. When Beyoncé tinkered around in country music to make a point about race relations in the genre, there were sour fans. Consequently, someone like Shaboozey following suit was likely to spark reactions from more conservative fans.

When he accepted the award for Best Country Performance for his Jelly Roll collab “Amen”, he dedicated his win to immigrants. “Immigrants built this country, literally. So this is for them, for all children of immigrants,” Shaboozey said. “This is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunity to be a part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it. Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories, and your traditions here. You give America color.”

Of course, there were detractors in the country sphere. But there were also others outside of the country music world who also took exception to his mention of immigrants. Instead, they stressed that it was enslaved Black people who made America what it is. As a result, the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” crooner addressed all the comments and concerns to clarify accordingly.

Shaboozey Reacts to Grammy Speech Controversy

In a letter he shared on social media, he stressed that he’s not at all unaware of how Black slave labor built the foundation of the country. But he also wanted to share his experience as the son of immigrants. Naturally, there was a need to emphasize their sacrifice in an attempt to chase the elusive American dream.

“To be clear, I know and believe that we—Black people, have also built this country. My words were never intended to dismiss that truth,” Shaboozey wrote. “I am both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants and in the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy my focus was on honoring the sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give me and my siblings opportunities they never had.”

Additionally, Shaboozey stressed that his winning an award in Country wouldn’t even be possible without what Black people built and fought for over the years. “At the same time, winning this award on the first day of Black History Month and becoming the first Black man to win Best Country Duo is Black history,” he added. “It stands on the foundation laid by generations of Black people who fought, sacrificed, and succeeded long before me. This moment belongs to all of us.”

“My entire career has been rooted in lifting people up, honoring where we come from, and expanding what’s possible. I am proud to be part of this legacy. And I intend to continue doing that work for the rest of my life. With Love, Chibueze,” Shaboozey concluded.