Shaboozey Just Announced a U.S. Tour for Fall 2026

Shaboozey has just announced a headlining North American run for fall 2026 dubbed The Outlaws Never Die Tour.

The breakout “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” performer is doubling down on western themes with his new concept album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, due out July 31. The tour in support will see Shaboozey on a trek across the west, and the east, and all the other parts of North America, with a whole merry band of outlaws in support including Brittney Spencer, Noeline Hofmann, BIGXTHAPLUG, Kashus Culpepper, and more.

Videos by VICE

The Outlaws Never Die Tour kicks off September 8 in Phoenix, Arizona. Subsequent stops include Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, and many more. The final date will be October 27 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Shaboozey’s Outlaws Never Die Tour 2026: How to get tickets

An artist presale begins Wednesday, April 29 at 10 AM local time, followed by a Live Nation presale on Thursday, April 30 at 10 AM local time. Sign up for Live Nation All Access for, well, access.

General onsale for Shaboozey’s Outlaws Never Die Tour will begin Friday, May 1, at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Shaboozey tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

09/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre !

09/11 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater !

09/12 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom !

09/15 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion !

09/16 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory !

09/18 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

09/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park *

09/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

09/24 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell #*

09/25 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre #*

09/28 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

09/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10/03 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall $

10/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann $

10/07 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater $

10/09 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom $

10/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory $

10/13 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %$

10/17 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

10/18 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre ^

10/20 — Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds ^

10/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic &

10/24 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24 &

10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

! = w/ Brittney Spencer

* = w/ Noeline Hofmann

# = w/ BigXThaPlug

$ = w/ Kashus Culpepper

% = w/ Noah Cyrus

^ = w/ Carter Faith

& = w/ Angel White