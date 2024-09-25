Shahram Saadat Turns Carwashes into Surreal Time Capsules

VICE Magazine is coming back, starting with The Photo Issue 2024. Sign up for the waiting list to learn about our all-new print subscription and enjoy this story from The Photo Issue.

Working between reality and fiction, Shahram Saadat recreates the strangeness that lurks in mundane life. In these carefully constructed images, he offers a unique way to appreciate the ordinary.

Videos by VICE

Shahram Saadat

SHAHRAM SAADAT: Initially, I was drawn to documentary photography and capturing the everyday in its eccentricities. Going from a documentary focus where everything is erratic and spontaneous, I chose to preserve these elements and work toward a more controlled photographic environment.

I began to plan out the photos that I wanted to take, from the concept to the setting. My first scenario was of a friend on a static exercise bike in the middle of a busy road in London—that acted as proof that I could execute the narratives that I was beginning to build in the way that I wanted. So I started organizing further shoots with a wider creative team to help elevate the final outcome.

Many of my projects have been studies of people from certain areas, whether it be the people from Bath interacting with an electrostatic machine or people from Norwich posing in target practice posters. I like photographing people who haven’t necessarily been in a controlled photographic environment before. Their interaction shifts between each image as they become more at ease with the setting, and it brings a freshness more in keeping with the documentary aesthetic. Every project still reflects my interest in this field but in a much more refined environment, putting the concept first and the image second.

Shahram Saadat

The apparatus and the dichotomy it poses have always intrigued me. On the one hand, I feel it creates a useful filter between the photographer and the subject, giving them a sense of distance in the moment. At the same time, it empowers and enhances the creative possibilities. The camera allows the subject to be uninhibited and lets them express themselves freely.

My recent study, The Whale, depicts people going through a carwash in southern England. I was interested in exploring whether there was a moment in our lives when we could afford to be guilt-free about not optimizing our time effectively. Initially, I thought about showering and teeth brushing, but even those actions get rushed sometimes. Then came the carwash, a three- to five-minute window where you are forced to remain in your car for the cycle. Allowing you to zone out, argue, kiss, or sing in order to pass the time. A moment of respite.

Ultimately, my practice is inspired by human idiosyncrasies—I channel the erratic spontaneity of documentary-style photography into staged scenes, underpinned by conceptual thinking.

Shahram Saadat

Shahram Saadat

Follow Shahram Saadat on Instagram.

Learn more about the magazine, subscription, and how we’re building a new era for VICE by joining the waitlist below.