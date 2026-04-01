Shakira Just Announced a U.S. Tour for 2026

Shakira has just announced a 2026 U.S. leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

The Colombian pop icon added 13 dates to the tour, spanning from two nights at LA’s Intuit Dome on June 13 and 14, to Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 25. In between, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is booked for San Jose, California; Dallas, Texas; Miami, Florida; Brooklyn, New York; and more.

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The recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee will then go on to a long run of shows at the temporary “Shakira Stadium” in Madrid, Spain. View the complete tour routing and find out how to get tickets below.

Shakira 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Citi Cardmember and Verizon customer presales begin April 3 at 10 AM local time. An artist presale will follow on Tuesday, April 7 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access.

General onsale for Shakira’s 2026 U.S. Tour dates will begin Thursday, April 9 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Shakira tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

06/14 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

06/17 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

06/19 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

06/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/01 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

07/06 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

07/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/23 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

07/25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

05/02 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Copacabana Beach

09/18 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium

09/19 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium

09/20 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium

09/25 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium

09/26 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium

09/27 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium

10/02 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium

10/03 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium

10/04 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium

10/10 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium

10/11 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium