Shakira Just Announced a U.S. Tour for 2026

Shakira has just announced a 2026 U.S. leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.
The Colombian pop icon added 13 dates to the tour, spanning from two nights at LA’s Intuit Dome on June 13 and 14, to Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 25. In between, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is booked for San Jose, California; Dallas, Texas; Miami, Florida; Brooklyn, New York; and more.
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The recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee will then go on to a long run of shows at the temporary “Shakira Stadium” in Madrid, Spain. View the complete tour routing and find out how to get tickets below.
Shakira 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets
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Citi Cardmember and Verizon customer presales begin April 3 at 10 AM local time. An artist presale will follow on Tuesday, April 7 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access.
General onsale for Shakira’s 2026 U.S. Tour dates will begin Thursday, April 9 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also find Shakira tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Shakira 2026 Tour Dates
06/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
06/14 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
06/17 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
06/19 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
06/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/01 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
07/06 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/23 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
07/25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
05/02 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Copacabana Beach
09/18 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium
09/19 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium
09/20 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium
09/25 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium
09/26 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium
09/27 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium
10/02 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium
10/03 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium
10/04 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium
10/10 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium
10/11 – Madrid, ES @ Shakira Stadium