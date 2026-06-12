Shakira’s World Cup Body Double Conspiracy Theory Has Fans Insisting ‘The Hips Don’t Lie’

For the latest installment of the never-ending series Maybe Too Much Online Time Really Is a Bad Thing, Shakira’s World Cup opening performance has sown doubt within her fanbase. After she took the stage in Mexico City to perform the tournament’s anthem, “Dai Dai”, on June 11, 2026, social media erupted with claims that she used a body double.

J Balvin, Maná, and Lila Downs also performed prior to the opening match between Mexico and South Africa. But fans noticed an apparent lack of Shakira’s usual energy, dissecting her performance and appearance down to the most minuscule detail.

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Upon first glance, fans noticed that Shakira didn’t really look like herself. They pointed out apparent differences in her face and body, including her height. Also under scrutiny was the fact that she wore sunglasses, which some claimed was to hide Botox swelling in her face.

But for many fans, it all came down to the hips. This alleged Shakira body double didn’t seem to move as fluidly or energetically as Shakira is known to do. While a few fans attributed this to age, even more declared that’s never stopped Shakira before. Also, she’s only 49.

That’s Enough Internet for Today: Fans Convinced of Shakira Body Double Conspiracy Theory

Footage of Shakira’s performance spread on social media, where the accusations of body doubling continued to spread. From Botox, age, and weight loss, to straight-up lying about using a body double, theories and rumors have grown since the June 11 performance.

“Go and look at her [Instagram] posts from this week and then look at the photo here again,” one Reddit user commented on a post about the performance. They added to the popular theory that Shakira’s face looked drastically different, writing, “Either she was in a car wreck on the way to the stadium or something has happened.”

On Twitter/X, dissection of the performance continued. “That’s not Shakira. Watch how she messes up the step when she sings Dai Dai,” one user wrote. “That’s a double. Shakira lied to everyone.”

Another comment added, “Immediately, it was clear that it wasn’t her. Legs totally different, much thinner, and her face. Even the hair.”

The only explanation of the body double theory that could maybe make any amount of sense came from a Reddit user. And “sense” here is used as sparingly as possible when it comes to this latest online discourse.

“She has a concert in LA next 3 days…body double,” the comment reads. And it’s true, at least the concert part. Shakira is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles on June 13 and 14. But whether that accounts for these wild body double accusations is anyone’s guess. It’s only a three-hour and 45-minute flight from Mexico City to Los Angeles, after all.