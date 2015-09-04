Shameless Mascot Clocks Youth Football Player

You ever wonder how mascots get so buff? Like, how even their heads are swole? Well, let’s just say they never check mascots to see if they’re hopped up on ‘gym candy,’ if you know what I mean.

‘Roided up Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky—some kind of bear/wolf/pikachu combination (actually mountain lion)—rages out on this youth player during halftime at the Broncos-Cardinals halftime last night. Just like, completely levels him out. Instead of making sure he’s alright, Rocky just stone-cold mean mugs the kid as he gets up, does the Karate Kid bird-kick move and sees him off. Lay off the juice, Rocky. You know, the pumpers, the ‘drol, the halo.

Here’s the play’s build-up, which shows the kid doing some pretty great work out there—outrunning a bear, spinning out of a tackle from the Denver Broncos mascot Thunder, only to find juiced up Rocky at the other end.

Rocky is no stranger to incident, as he has previously showed up to a GOP rally without his owners’ permission and has passed out in the middle of being lowered from the rafters.

Seems like Rocky will be joining the Colts’ Blue at some kind of rehab for all that pow-pow-ga-wowwy they’ve both been doing. (Ok, so I made that one up, but admit it: it’s a pretty good nickname for steroids.)