Shaq Says This Lakers Champion Would ‘F Up’ a DJ Diesel Mosh Pit, Has a Message for Bad Bunny (Exclusive)

For the past decade, not too long after retiring from professional basketball, Shaquille O’Neal kicked off a new career as DJ Diesel, crafting some crushing EDM music and annihilation—drum’n’bass shows.

Recently, Shaq played the Elements Festival and, while there, we had a chance to ask him a few questions about his current tour, his new album, and which of his old basketball teammates he’d prefer to have his back in a mosh pit.

Credit: Leesa Allmond (@leesology) for Elements Festival

Noisey: The Summer of Bass tour kicked off last month and is about halfway through the trek at this point. How have the shows been going?

Shaq: The shows have been enormous. They have been great. Average anywhere from 10,000 to 60,000 [fans]. Turkey had 60,000. [Pacha Barcelona] in Spain was about 10,000. It has been going very, very well.

Noisey: Your new project, the M.D.E. EP, expands on the sound you forged on your 2023 album, Gorilla Warfare, in some compelling ways, but I’m curious if there’s a new song that stands out for you as being especially exciting to perform live?

Shaq: That is like picking out my favorite child, I can’t do it. Every song is very special. But I think my favorite song is going to be inspired by a lot of great people. DJ Diesel is a fan of a lot of great people. I can’t really pick one because I, myself, take pride in making sure every song is tight.

Noisey: Having worked with some incredible fellow DJs, like Steve Aoki and Sullivan King, is there anyone who has been particularly inspiring for you?

Shaq: Yeah, I like Viperactive and Space Laces. I love those guys.

Noisey: Everyone from Jay-Z and Biggie to Danny Brown and A$AP Rocky has name-dropped you in songs, but what is your personal favorite reference to you in a hip-hop track?

Shaq: The hip hop guys always say similar stuff, but Bad Bunny has been saying my name. I don’t know what he is saying. Bad Bunny, if you are listening, I want to do a song with you. I actually got to learn, I actually got to pull out my Rosetta Stone and learn Spanish if he keeps saying my name. Hopefully, he is saying good stuff. Bad Bunny, I want to do a song with you.

Credit: Julian Bajsel (@jbajsel) for Elements Festival

Noisey: Finally, of all your former basketball teammates and rivals, who would you want to have your back in a mosh pit?

Shaq: Rick Fox. Rick Fox was my hitman whenever we played. A lot of people don’t notice when the other team is getting hot. I would tell Rick to fuck them up.

The Summer of Bass tour has a handful of dates left, all of which you can find at the link below. Next year, Shaq will be back headlining at the 2026 Elements Festival, August 7-9, 2026, in Long Pond, PA.



