You Can Now Share Your AirTag Tracker With American Airlines to Find Lost Bags

Add the big, silver bullet to the list of flying bus companies that’ll take a look-see at your AirTag if you have to report lost luggage. American Airlines becomes the latest major airline to announce what should be an obvious, no-shit solution to every airline.

It wasn’t all that long ago on November 11, 2024 when Apple announced a new feature for its popular Apple AirTag tracker called Share Item Location. Frankly, I’m surprised any airline would choose to not get on board.

the complete list of airlines

There are 19 participating airlines that’ll let you share your AirTag tracking data now, although the list is growing. There were only 14 participating airlines by mid-December of last year. I’d be very surprised if this list didn’t swell over the course of this year.

how to share your airtag

As long as your iPhone is running iOS 18.2 or later, you can share your AirTag’s location. Go into your Apple device’s Find My app or log into the iCloud Find My website, navigate to the AirTag in the bag you’re trying to find, and click Share Item Location.

It’ll generate a link that’ll take anyone who clicks it to an interactive map that shows where the AirTag is (and hopefully, the bag it’s in), plus the timestamp of its latest update.

It should update its location automatically as the AirTag sends tracking updates. File a report for missing luggage with American Airlines (or whichever participating airline you need to contact) and share the link to your AirTag in the description. Then the airline’s customer service will be able to see your AirTag’s location in (mostly) real time.

Location sharing stops as soon as the owner and their item have their sweet reunion. The owner can also stop location sharing at any time before that if they give in the crushing unfairness of life. And if neither happens, location sharing will automatically cease after seven days anyway.

The number of mishandled bags—which includes those lost forever, damaged, simply delayed, and stolen from—for domestic flights in the US hovers around 6 incidents per 1,000 bags. It’s fluctuated a bit in recent years, but 2020 and 2021 were outlier years.

One can muse that 6 out of 1,000 isn’t terrible odds, but when you’re crammed into a giant flying tube full of everyone else’s breath, anything you can do to reduce your anxiety is worth doing.

Dropping an AirTag into a bag—especially each piece of checked luggage—is the biggest addition to peace of mind that I can do on a flight. I put ’em in carry-on bags and “personal items,” too. For the price of an in-flight whiskey, why wouldn’t I?