Sharon Osbourne Candidly Opens up About Her First Wedding Anniversary Without Late Husband Ozzy

While the 4th of July marked a momentous occasion for Americans, it was a much sadder day for Sharon Osbourne. The wife of the late Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne celebrated her first wedding anniversary without her husband by her side on July 4th. The pair would’ve celebrated 46 years together. But instead of reflecting too much on the grief that comes with death, Sharon opted to celebrate how their love will always persevere.

In a post on Facebook and Instagram, she shared a sweet sentiment, proving that it doesn’t have to be “until death do us part.” Instead, that love can last beyond our lifetimes. “Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary. Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish,” Sharon Osbourne wrote. “I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way. Forever my husband. Forever my heart.”

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Of course, fans poured their love and condolences to the Osbourne family. One fan on Facebook shared a heartwarming comment that should help anyone grieving losses in their lives. “Grief is just love without a place to land. Even though Ozzy isn’t here on this earth anymore, he will always be by your side,” they wrote. “Hold on to the memories for those are what keeps the mind content. Happy Anniversary, Mrs. O! Sending all my love!”

Sharon Osbourne Celebrates Her First Wedding Anniversary After Ozzy Passed Away

Sharon’s daughter Kelly similarly expressed grief over her father on her parents’ anniversary. In a lengthy public letter to her mom, she sent her love and stressed that love never ends with death. When the love is true, it perseveres accordingly.

“I hope you know that love like yours doesn’t end when a life does. It changes shape,” Kelly wrote to her mom Sharon Osbourne. “It becomes the warmth of the sun on your face when you need comfort, the memories that make you smile through tears, the quiet moments when you somehow know he’s near. Daddy may no longer walk beside you, but he will never stop walking with you.”

“Please remember that although today reminds us of what has changed, it can never take away what you and Daddy built together. A lifetime of love cannot be erased by death,” Kelly Osbourne continued. “It lives on in every story we tell, every lesson he taught us, every laugh we still hear in our memories, and in the family that continues to grow because of the love you both created.”