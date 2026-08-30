Sharon Osbourne Defends Rock Star Previously Accused of Abuse: ‘He’s a Friend and Always Will Be’

Controversy always followed Marilyn Manson throughout his career. He was extremely provocative, all in the name of shocking his audience with his antics. But the discourse around him reached another level when his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood and several other women accused him of abuse and sexual assault. Many of the lawsuits quietly ended in settlements after he previously denied all accusations against him. Still, the air around him has been extremely negative ever since. However, he does have one staunch defender in his corner: Sharon Osbourne.

On an episode of The Osbournes Podcast, she came to the defense of Marilyn Manson. She argued that women can be just as bad to men, arguing that the allegations don’t tell the whole story.

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“Manson is a great artist. I don’t care what anybody says and now I’ll get all these complaints, ‘He abuses women.’ Well, women abuse men,” Sharon Osbourne said. “And you know what the thing that gets me is? Did Marilyn ever try and be light and breezy, and you know a surfer guy? No. You know what you were getting yourself into.”

Additionally, she argued that women would frequently throw themselves at him, saying that Manson wouldn’t do any of the things he’s accused of.

Sharon Osbourne Sticks Up For Marilyn Manson Amidst Allegations

“You’re begging to get on somebody’s tour bus. You’re begging to get near them and be photographed. And then you know what? What did you expect? And the thing is, I don’t think that he did what they said. You know what I feel about Marilyn. He’s a friend and always will be. And I don’t believe half of it,” Sharon Osbourne continued.

Then, she painted a graphic scene where a woman did something to Manson without his consent. “I can tell you one of the people that was suing him,” she recalled. “We were sat [at] Soho House one night, and she went on the floor under the table and gave him a bl*wjob. He never asked for it, she just did it.”

Sharon Osbourne clearly isn’t the only person standing in Manson’s corner. Rob Zombie is currently taking him on a co-headlining tour throughout America. Moreover, at the shows, the pair typically performs a rendition of “Helter Skelter”. The diehard fans seem to always love the outcome of their performances, too.

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