Sharon Osbourne Is Keeping Ozzy Close to Her Heart in a Special Way

I cannot imagine the pain and heartbreak that Sharon Osbourne is feeling, following the death of her beloved husband Ozzy, but some images from his memorial reveal that she’s keeping him close to her heart in a very special way.

Photos from Ozzy’s funeral procession show that Sharon is now wearing his wedding ring on a necklace. The Osbourne family tearfully placed flowers at a memorial to Ozzy before holding a private funeral ceremony and burial in Ozzy’s hometown of Buckinghamshire, England.

sharon osbourne wearing ozzy’s wedding ring in a chain around her neck while mourning him 😭 we love you shaz pic.twitter.com/FJxUg4QtpD — tish (@bIizzofmaiden) July 30, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22. He was 76. In a statement, the Osbourne family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

In a post on Instagram, the family shared the same statement and added: “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” signed, “Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.” At this time, no cause of death has been shared, but Ozzy had been living with Parkinson’s and faced multiple health issues over the last several years.

Ozzy played his final show at the Back to the Beginning Concert

It’s important to note that Ozzy went out on the highest note that will make a difference in countless lives. Earlier this month, Ozzy and Black Sabbath delivered their final performances at the Back to the Beginning festival. The concert was a charity event that also featured bands like Metallica and Slayer.

Billboard has since confirmed that the event raised over $190 million for non-profit organizations, surpassing Live Aid (1985), FireAid (2025), and Hope for Haiti Now (2010) by a lot. Notably, all proceeds from Back to the Beginning will be distributed between three worthy causes: Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorn Children’s Hospice, and Cure Parkinson’s.

Metal Sucks noted that, while raising almost $200 million for charity from the event is a major accomplishment, the eye-opening part really is that the math works out to mean that the livestream generated upwards of $150 million, at $30 a ticket.

Ozzy is a man who left the world much better than he came into it.