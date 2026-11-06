Sharon Osbourne Makes Explosive Claim About Missing Black Sabbath Recordings

Black Sabbath fans might be able to rejoice soon as Sharon Osbourne teases long, lost material from her late husband. In an interview with The HITS, she revealed that there is new Ozzy Osbourne material in the pipeline. First, there are a couple songs that were more recently made with producer Andrew Watt.

But for older Sabbath fans specifically, there are some old tapes that have been missing for decades. Apparently, Sharon knows exactly who has them and they’ve been lying to her for years claiming he doesn’t have them. However, with sworn statements in her favor, she’s going to reclaim some of the lost material he’s been holding onto for years.

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There are Sabbath tapes that went missing years ago—studio tapes, live tapes, unreleased tapes. We now know exactly who has them: the same man who’s been stealing our money,” Sharon Osbourne revealed.

“He said he never had them, but we’ve found people with sworn statements they went to his office. He’s a hoarder of memorabilia—two warehouses full of albums. We’re right in the middle of that nightmare.”

This isn’t the first time Ozzy Osbourne’s work has been essentially held hostage either. Back in November 2025, Black Sabbath’s ex-manager Jim Simpson revealed his intentions to cash in on 1969 demos he had sitting around. However, Sharon made it clear that she would take the rights back to her late husband’s work.

Sharon Osbourne Tries to take Back Missing Black Sabbath Recordings

“As you know, the Band do not want these tapes released, not least as they haven’t heard them despite you saying you would provide copies long ago,” Osbourne wrote at the time. “You know that, as a band, Black Sabbath don’t take things lying down and you can be assured that if you go ahead with this against the Band’s wishes we will take any action where their rights are infringed, both here and in America.”

Additionally, Sharon Osbourne stressed that it was another shameless cash grab to capitalize off of the tragic death of Ozzy Osbourne. Ultimately, she wasn’t afraid to say she would take Simpson to court if she needed to.

“I am sure the fans, people in the industry, and people of Birmingham will see this for what it is. I hope you see sense,” Sharon Osbourne added. “Otherwise, it seems we are likely to end up in court.”

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